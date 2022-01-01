Cheese pizza in Rockland
Rockland restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about ADAS KITCHEN
PIZZA • PASTA
ADAS KITCHEN
449 Main St, Rockland
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Mozzarella and Provolone cheese
More about CAFE MIRANDA - presents PIZZA ON THE STREET, raising funds for the Knox County Gleaners Community Kitchen
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
CAFE MIRANDA - presents PIZZA ON THE STREET, raising funds for the Knox County Gleaners Community Kitchen
15 Oak Street, Rockland
|Cheese Pizza & House Salad (feeds 2-3)
|$30.00
Whole Milk Mozzarella tossed with Tomato & Oregano - Fiore Olive Oil & Romano to finish.
Comes with a Mixed Green Salad with Fiore Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinaigrette.