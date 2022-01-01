Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Rockland

Rockland restaurants
Rockland restaurants that serve cheese pizza

PIZZA • PASTA

ADAS KITCHEN

449 Main St, Rockland

Avg 4.3 (515 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheese Pizza$14.00
10" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Mozzarella and Provolone cheese
More about ADAS KITCHEN
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

CAFE MIRANDA - presents PIZZA ON THE STREET, raising funds for the Knox County Gleaners Community Kitchen

15 Oak Street, Rockland

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza & House Salad (feeds 2-3)$30.00
Whole Milk Mozzarella tossed with Tomato & Oregano - Fiore Olive Oil & Romano to finish.
Comes with a Mixed Green Salad with Fiore Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about CAFE MIRANDA - presents PIZZA ON THE STREET, raising funds for the Knox County Gleaners Community Kitchen
