Go
Toast

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

Come in and enjoy!

25 S. Quaker Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Honey jalapeno cornbread$1.29
Baked Beans
Potato Salad
Chopped Pork$14.99
Three meat platter$14.99
Beef Brisket$21.99
Coleslaw
Pulled Chicken$14.99
Mac & Cheese
Pasta Shells with a House Blend Cheese Sauce and Cracked Black Pepper
Chopped Pork Sandwich$6.99
See full menu

Location

25 S. Quaker Lane

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Toltecos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Best Margaritas in Town!!!!

Alloy Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Samurai Hibachi Sushi & Bar

No reviews yet

Experience the finest Japanese restaurant in Northern Virginia, offering authentic and refined Hibachi and Sushi favorites.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston