Boneless wings in Rockledge

Long Doggers

1970 Viera Blvd, Rockledge

Sea Salt Pretzel Bites$8.99
Served with warm beer cheese topped with scallions.
Tico Pico Pollo$11.59
A bed of black beans and jasmine rice, topped with pico, drizzled with Costa Rican Lozano sauce and spicy ranch. Served with fried sweet plantains. Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork
Summer Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Beef 'O' Brady's

5410 Murrell Road, Viera

Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
