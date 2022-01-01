Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Rockledge

Rockledge restaurants
Rockledge restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Long Doggers

1970 Viera Blvd, Rockledge

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
Beef 'O' Brady's

5410 Murrell Road, Viera

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
