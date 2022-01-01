Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Rockledge

Go
Rockledge restaurants
Toast

Rockledge restaurants that serve cake

Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

1970 Viera Blvd, Rockledge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salted Caramel Cheese Cake$5.99
More about Long Doggers
Item pic

 

Mr. Delicious Pizza

1950 Viera Blvd, Rockledge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LemonCello Cake$4.00
This Italian lemon cake, which features rich mascarpone frosting between rounds of airy cake soaked with limoncello liqueur, is a light, summery dessert that citrus lovers won't be able to resist!
Blackout Cake$4.00
Triple chocolate cake that does not dissappoint!
Funnel Cake Fries$4.00
Delicious funnel cake shaped like french fries, covered in powdered sugar.
More about Mr. Delicious Pizza

