Chicken sandwiches in Rockledge

Hook & Eagle at Viera East Golf Golf Club - 2300 Clubhouse Drive
2300 Clubhouse Drive, Rockledge
|Slap Yo Mama Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Crispy Chicken, 321 Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato. Onion, Pickles
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Crispy Chicken, Nashville Hot sauce, Coleslaw, Pickles
Long Doggers - Viera
1970 Viera Blvd, Rockledge
|Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich- G.F.
|$12.49
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Spice it up! Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
|Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich
|$11.49
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Spice it up! Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!