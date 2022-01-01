Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Rockledge

Rockledge restaurants
Rockledge restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hook & Eagle at Viera East Golf Golf Club - 2300 Clubhouse Drive

2300 Clubhouse Drive, Rockledge

Slap Yo Mama Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Crispy Chicken, 321 Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato. Onion, Pickles
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Crispy Chicken, Nashville Hot sauce, Coleslaw, Pickles
More about Hook & Eagle at Viera East Golf Golf Club - 2300 Clubhouse Drive
Long Doggers - Viera

1970 Viera Blvd, Rockledge

Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich- G.F.$12.49
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Spice it up! Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Spice it up! Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
More about Long Doggers - Viera

