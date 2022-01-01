Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Rockledge
/
Rockledge
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Rockledge restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Long Doggers
1970 Viera Blvd, Rockledge
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.49
Served with marinara.
More about Long Doggers
Mr. Delicious Pizza
1950 Viera Blvd, Rockledge
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.00
Mozzarella cheese planks, battered & fried, served with a side of red sauce.
More about Mr. Delicious Pizza
