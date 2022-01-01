Tacos in Rockledge
Rockledge restaurants that serve tacos
Long Doggers
1970 Viera Blvd, Rockledge
|Sea Salt Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
Served with warm beer cheese topped with scallions.
|Tico Pico Pollo
|$11.59
A bed of black beans and jasmine rice, topped with pico, drizzled with Costa Rican Lozano sauce and spicy ranch. Served with fried sweet plantains. Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork
|Summer Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Beef 'O' Brady's
5410 Murrell Road, Viera
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)