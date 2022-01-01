Rocklin restaurants you'll love

Must-try Rocklin restaurants

39 Beach Hut Deli image

 

39 Beach Hut Deli

5406 Crossings Drive, Rocklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
More about 39 Beach Hut Deli
The Brass Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

5150 Commons Dr, Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
14 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

14 Beach Hut Deli

6761 Stanford Ranch Rd, Rocklin

Avg 4.1 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
More about 14 Beach Hut Deli
University of Beer image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

University of Beer

6815 Lonetree Blvd, Rocklin

Avg 4.5 (3762 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
101 Burger$16.00
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, secret sauce*, garlic aioli*, lettuce, tomato
Drunken Pig Fries$14.50
Waffle fries, covered in melted mixed cheese, beer-braised pulled pork, spicy jalapeno salsa, spicy ranch, sour cream, cilantro & bacon bits
Asian Style Fries$8.00
Crispy beer-battered fries, topped with ranch, spicy ranch, Sriracha, green onions, bacon bits, chili flakes
More about University of Beer
Fire Wings image

 

Fire Wings

5400 Crossings Dr., Rocklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
More about Fire Wings
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse image

 

Cool River Pizza & Taphouse

6200 Stanford Ranch rd st #700, Rocklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Tossed Green Salad$4.49
Crisp blend of spring mix and romaine lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes and croutons
Garlic Ranch Flat$7.99
Our delicious homemade dough, rolled out thin covered with our ranch-garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic. Cut in squares and sprinkled with shredded parmesan after baking.
One Pound (8 Wings)$12.99
8 Bone-in chicken wings, always baked, never fried!
More about Cool River Pizza & Taphouse
Restaurant banner

 

Out of Bounds Brewing - Rocklin

4480 Yankee Hill Road #100, Rocklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Out of Bounds Brewing - Rocklin
Restaurant banner

 

Mario's Early Toast - Rocklin

4460 Rocklin Road, Rocklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mario's Early Toast - Rocklin

