Rocklin salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Rocklin

39 Beach Hut Deli image

 

39 Beach Hut Deli

5406 Crossings Drive, Rocklin

Takeout
Popular items
Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
14 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

14 Beach Hut Deli

6761 Stanford Ranch Rd, Rocklin

Avg 4.1 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse image

 

Cool River Pizza & Taphouse

6200 Stanford Ranch rd st #700, Rocklin

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Tossed Green Salad$4.49
Crisp blend of spring mix and romaine lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes and croutons
Garlic Ranch Flat$7.99
Our delicious homemade dough, rolled out thin covered with our ranch-garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic. Cut in squares and sprinkled with shredded parmesan after baking.
One Pound (8 Wings)$12.99
8 Bone-in chicken wings, always baked, never fried!
