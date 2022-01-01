Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Rocklin

Go
Rocklin restaurants
Toast

Rocklin restaurants that serve chicken salad

BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

39 Beach Hut Deli

5406 Crossings Drive, Rocklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about 39 Beach Hut Deli
BBQ Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

14 Beach Hut Deli

6761 Stanford Ranch Rd, Rocklin

Avg 4.1 (263 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about 14 Beach Hut Deli
Item pic

 

Fire Wings

5400 Crossings Dr., Rocklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
More about Fire Wings
Item pic

 

Cool River Pizza & Taphouse

6200 Stanford Ranch rd st #700, Rocklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco Salad$6.49
Romaine lettuce, taco seasoned chicken, black olives, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons.
More about Cool River Pizza & Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Rocklin

Caesar Salad

Taco Salad

Chef Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Reuben

Map

More near Rocklin to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston