Chicken sandwiches in Rocklin

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
University of Beer
6815 Lonetree Blvd, Rocklin
|Cali Chicken Sandwich
|$18.50
Grilled chicken, Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, ranch dressing, ciabatta bun
Fire Wings
5400 Crossings Dr., Rocklin
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.