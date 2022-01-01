Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Rocklin

Go
Rocklin restaurants
Toast

Rocklin restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

University of Beer

6815 Lonetree Blvd, Rocklin

Avg 4.5 (3762 reviews)
Takeout
Cali Chicken Sandwich$18.50
Grilled chicken, Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, ranch dressing, ciabatta bun
More about University of Beer
Item pic

 

Fire Wings

5400 Crossings Dr., Rocklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
More about Fire Wings
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse image

 

Cool River Pizza & Taphouse

6200 Stanford Ranch rd st #700, Rocklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$9.99
Herb Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Banana Peppers
More about Cool River Pizza & Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Rocklin

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Chef Salad

Mac And Cheese

Taco Salad

Caesar Salad

Reuben

Map

More near Rocklin to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston