Chipotle chicken in Rocklin
Rocklin restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Moo Moo's Burger Barn (Rocklin)
2330 Sunset Boulevard, Rocklin
|Chipotle Chicken
|$16.50
Chicken breast basted with chipotle sauce, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, green chile, and bacon, served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle sauce.
Tea Bar & Fusion Kitchen - 6694 Lonetree Blvd. Suite 500
6694 Lonetree Blvd. Suite 500, Rocklin
|Southwest Chipotle Chicken Bowl
|$14.25
Enjoy a bowl of marinated chipotle chicken, cilantro lime rice, mixed greens, avocado, purple cabbage, black beans, & fire-roasted corn, with a chipotle ranch dressing.