Chipotle chicken in Rocklin

Rocklin restaurants
Rocklin restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Item pic

 

Moo Moo's Burger Barn (Rocklin)

2330 Sunset Boulevard, Rocklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken$16.50
Chicken breast basted with chipotle sauce, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, green chile, and bacon, served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle sauce.
More about Moo Moo's Burger Barn (Rocklin)
Item pic

 

Tea Bar & Fusion Kitchen - 6694 Lonetree Blvd. Suite 500

6694 Lonetree Blvd. Suite 500, Rocklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Chipotle Chicken Bowl$14.25
Enjoy a bowl of marinated chipotle chicken, cilantro lime rice, mixed greens, avocado, purple cabbage, black beans, & fire-roasted corn, with a chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Kitchen - 6694 Lonetree Blvd. Suite 500

