Nachos in Rocklin
Rocklin restaurants that serve nachos
39 Beach Hut Deli
5406 Crossings Drive, Rocklin
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Classic Nachos
|$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
5150 Commons Dr, Rocklin
|Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
14 Beach Hut Deli
6761 Stanford Ranch Rd, Rocklin
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal