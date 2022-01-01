Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Rocklin

Go
Rocklin restaurants
Toast

Rocklin restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

39 Beach Hut Deli

5406 Crossings Drive, Rocklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Classic Nachos$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 39 Beach Hut Deli
The Brass Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

5150 Commons Dr, Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

14 Beach Hut Deli

6761 Stanford Ranch Rd, Rocklin

Avg 4.1 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 14 Beach Hut Deli
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

University of Beer

6815 Lonetree Blvd, Rocklin

Avg 4.5 (3762 reviews)
Takeout
RR Loaded Nachos$17.50
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with a house-made Pliny the Elder nacho beer cheese, bacon, guacamole, tomato, red onion, honey-pickled jalapeno, sour cream, and cilantro.
More about University of Beer

Browse other tasty dishes in Rocklin

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Reuben

Chef Salad

Taco Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Rocklin to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston