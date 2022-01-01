Go
Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill

Artisan pizza expertly paired with our favorite beer & wine.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

503 South Front Street Suite 101 • $$

Avg 4.3 (658 reviews)

Popular Items

Old Lace$16.00
San Marzano sauce, fresh basil, Burrata, garlic oil
Pairs with Saison or La Playa Chardonnay
Priceless Heirloom$15.00
san marzano sauce, mozzarella, provolone & ezzo pepperonis
Pair with Dubbel or Aplanta Red Blend
Mother’s Ring$19.00
rosemary, garlic confit, prosciutto, burrata, cracked pepper
Pair with Rugged Expanse Belgian Stout or Inkarri Malbec
Lucky Hat$23.00
spicy san marzano sauce, havarti-gouda blend, tillamook cheddar, spicy fried chicken, secret sauce & house pickles
Satoshi$17.00
pesto, zucchini, asparagus, watercress, ricotta
Pair with Cerise or Fortant Rosé
That Ugly Lamp$19.00
bacon lardons, brussel sprouts, parmesan, balsamic gastrique
Pair with Tripel or Kiona Riesling
Duck Infused Popcorn$6.00
corn popped in duck fat with smoked sea salt
Cheese & Charcuterie$20.00
select salami, cheeses, sourdough & accompaniments
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

503 South Front Street Suite 101

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

