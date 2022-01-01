Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill
Artisan pizza expertly paired with our favorite beer & wine.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
503 South Front Street Suite 101 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
503 South Front Street Suite 101
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Daily Growler
Curated draft craft beers for carryout and delivery in growlers and crowlers!
Law Bird
Come in and enjoy!
Emmett's Cafe
Operating 7 days a week, Emmett’s offers a varied menu in a friendly, relaxed, and welcoming environment.
Smoked on High BBQ
Handcrafted, slow-smoked BBQ