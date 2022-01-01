Rockmill Brewery
Lancaster brewery established 2010 that specializes in Belgian style beer using a mineral spring found on the family farm. Tasting Room open to the public Thursday- Sunday. Private event spaces available.
5705 Lithopolis Rd NW • $$
5705 Lithopolis Rd NW
Lancaster OH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
