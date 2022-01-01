Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Rockport
/
Rockport
/
Chicken Tenders
Rockport restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Lobster Pool
329 Granite St, Rockport
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$10.95
Fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce. Served with fries
More about Lobster Pool
Rockport House of Pizza
19 Broadway,, Rockport
No reviews yet
Chicken Finger Dinner
$13.95
More about Rockport House of Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Rockport
Cheeseburgers
More near Rockport to explore
Beverly
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Marblehead
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(855 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(634 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(514 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston