Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Rockport
/
Rockport
/
Coleslaw
Rockport restaurants that serve coleslaw
Little Sister -
2 Doyle's Cove Rd, Rockport
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$4.00
More about Little Sister -
Fresco's Seaside
18 Beach Street, Rockport
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$2.00
Side Fresco's Homemade Coleslaw
$3.99
A family recipe since the 1970's! A customer fave! Try it for yourself and find out why
More about Fresco's Seaside
Browse other tasty dishes in Rockport
Cheeseburgers
French Toast
Steak Subs
Chicken Salad
Clam Chowder
Italian Subs
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wraps
More near Rockport to explore
Salem
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Beverly
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Marblehead
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(740 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(80 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(108 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1388 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(602 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(967 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(793 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston