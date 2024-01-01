Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Rockport

Rockport restaurants
Toast

Rockport restaurants that serve french toast

Fresco's Seaside

18 Beach Street, Rockport

French Toast Sticks$6.99
Fluffy, cinnamon & sugar coated French toast sticks served with maple syrup!
Brothers' Brew

27 Main St, Rockport

Avg 4.5 (265 reviews)
Cinnamon French Toast$9.00
