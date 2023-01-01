Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Rockport
/
Rockport
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Rockport restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Rockport House of Pizza - 19 Broadway,
19 Broadway Ave, Rockport
No reviews yet
(6) Mozzarella Sticks
$6.50
More about Rockport House of Pizza - 19 Broadway,
Fresco's Seaside
18 Beach Street, Rockport
No reviews yet
Side Mozzarella Sticks
$5.99
More about Fresco's Seaside
Browse other tasty dishes in Rockport
Chicken Wraps
More near Rockport to explore
Salem
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Beverly
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Marblehead
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(634 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1110 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(459 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(640 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston