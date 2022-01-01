Go
Toast

Rock's Landing

Rock's is located at 1577 Crystal Drive (M-22)… 7 miles north of Frankfort on the shores of Crystal Lake

1577 Crystal Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cioppino$19.00
fish stew with wild-caught gulf shrimp, blue mussels, cod, fingerling potatoes, fennel bulb in a tomato broth.... grilled rustic bread... *Allergens: fish (cod), shellfish (shrimp, mussels), wheat (bread)
Panzanella Salad$9.00
pure michigan… fresh, local greens and baby vegetables, sautéed rustic torn bread, roasted tomato vinaigrette, shaved pecorino-romano… *Allergens... wheat (bread), dairy (cheese)
The Spinalis$24.00
our favorite steak... house-cut from the ribeye cap "roast"... crispy fingerling potatoes... fresh herb chimichurri... *Allergy note: potatoes are flash fried... our fryer is not gluten-free
Gambas al Ajillo$12.00
wild-caught gulf shrimp, garlicky sauce with smoked paprika, lemon and sherry... grilled rustic bread... *Allergens: shellfish (shrimp), wheat (bread)
Chickpea & Lentil Dal$14.00
vegan indian-style curry stew with chickpeas, lentils, fingerling potatoes, fire-roasted tomatoes... served with turmeric-spiced basmati rice
Rock's Burger$22.00
house ground blend of brisket and ribeye cap... grilled brioche bun, "comeback" sauce, sautéed mushrooms, Michigan cave-aged gouda.. served with rock's "dirty" fries... *Allergens: dairy (cheese), egg (comeback sauce), French fry note: our fryer is not gluten-free
Pork Chop$21.00
brined & grilled hand-cut chop... apple cider gastrique… with asparagus, mushroom and bacon hash and fiddlehead ferns
"Dirty" Fries$8.00
fries, crispy pork bits & fried banana peppers tossed with fresh herbs and pecorino-romano cheese... *Allergens: dairy (cheese), Note: our fryer is not gluten-free
Seared Cauliflower$9.00
pan-seared, with toasted pine nuts, tahini sauce, za'atar spice blend, maldon sea salt... *Allergens: tree nuts (pine nuts)
Cavatelli with Italian Sausage Ragu$16.00
house-made Italian sausage, imported cavatelli pasta, pecorino-romano… *Allergens: wheat (pasta), dairiy (cheese)
See full menu

Location

1577 Crystal Drive

Frankfort MI

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Birch & Maple

No reviews yet

You will be able to pickup your order at the host stand or our designated pickup area at the main entrance. Please no substitutions.

East Shore 2 GO

No reviews yet

Fast service, amazing food.

Port City Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Port City Smokehouse offers a Michigan local selection of fried fish and much more! We offer take out and have seating outside. Our seating is on a first come, first served basis. Stop in and enjoy a taste of the Up North experience!

Stormcloud Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Please pick up orders from the host stand inside the front door.
Current pub take-out hours: Stormcloudbrewing.com/togo

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston