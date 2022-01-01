Go
Rockstar Bagels

Welcome to East Austin's Best Local Bagel Shop! Baked fresh daily, our bagels are the perfect way to start your morning.

BAGELS

1900 rosewood ave • $

Avg 4.5 (756 reviews)

Popular Items

Spreads$4.25
Veggie Cream Cheese, Chive Cream Cheese, Peach Basil Cream Cheese, Bacon Cream Cheese, Strawberry Cream Cheese, Vegan Cream Cheese, Raspberry Jam, Peach Jam, Strawberry Jam, Hummus, Peanut Butter
Orange Juice$2.75
12 fl oz cup of cold HEB home-squeezed, non-GMO, & pasteurized orange juice.
Choose Your Bagel$2.00
To ensure the highest quality, we bake our bagels fresh in small batches every morning. If you order a flavor and we sell out of it before it is unavailable to you online, we will contact you for another option. If we cannot reach you, it will be defaulted to plain or the next available flavor.
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR AN EGG SANDWICH.. GO TO "THE ROCKSTAR" IN SANDWICH MENU.
The Rockstar$7.75
Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Protein, Choice of Cheese, on a Buttered Toasted Bagel.
~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~
Lox and the Works$9.75
Smoked Lox, Cream Cheese of your choice, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Capers on a Toasted Bagel.
~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~
Large Hot Coffee$3.00
16oz Colombian Drip Coffee roasted locally by Texas Coffee Traders. Brewed fresh all day.
Half Dozen Bagels$10.00
Your choice of 6 bagels.
To ensure the highest quality, we bake our bagels fresh in small batches every morning. If you order a flavor and we sell out of it before it is unavailable to you online, we will contact you for another option. If we cannot reach you, it will be defaulted to plain or the next available flavor.
The Veggie Heaven$7.00
Avocado, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumbers, and Hummus on a Toasted Bagel.
~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~
Iced Coffee$4.00
Cold Brew blend roasted locally by Little City Coffee Roasters and cold-brewed in-house daily. Served over ice in a 160z cup.
The Fort Never$6.00
Your choice of Bagel, Your choice of Cream Cheese, Raspberry Jam, and Ham on a Toasted Bagel.
~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1900 rosewood ave

austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

