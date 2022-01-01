Go
Rockstone Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy! Available for Dine-In, Carryout, and Delivery.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

11501 Allisonville • $$

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)

Popular Items

14" - Taco Pie$19.49
Homemade ranch, salsa rojo, taco beef, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, Romaine, cilantro, sour cream
10" - Margherita$11.99
Extra virgin olive oil, roasted tomatoes, house tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, asiago blend
Breadsticks$6.99
Served with Mac Daddy cheese sauce, queso, marinara, or spicy cheese sauce.
10" - BYO Pizza$9.49
Pizza A S'more$6.59
House pizza crust, Nutella, graham cracker crumbs, chocolate, marshmallows
Kid's Cheese Pizza$5.49
10" - Deluxious$13.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, shaved red onions, mushrooms, house tomato sauce, asiago blend
Meatball Sandwich$10.99
House made meatballs, caramelized onions, house tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago blend, ricotta
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

11501 Allisonville

Fishers IN

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

