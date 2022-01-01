Rockstone Pizzeria

The Roost

Since opening in 1996, The Roost has been a favorite among locals in Fishers. Breakfast is served all day at The Roost and the lunch menu runs from 10:30am to 3pm. The local and fresh food served by The Roost keeps guest coming back for more!

The Roost is a warm, cozy and friendly neighborhood spot serving breakfast and lunch daily. A member of the Sahm's family of restaurants, The Roost serves up the fresh and local ingredients. Choose from a large variety of egg and omelet selections, to the sweet taste of pancakes. You'll find great combinations of offerings, many exclusive to the Sahm's restaurant family. Enjoy a cup of coffee and order up your favorite at The Roost. See you soon!

