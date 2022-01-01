Rockville Centre restaurants you'll love

Rockville Centre restaurants
Toast
  Rockville Centre

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center

 

The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center

47-51 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Modern Grilled Cheese$17.00
Slow-roasted short rib topped with melted mozzarella cheese and finished with fig jam. Add mac & cheese (2)
Shrooms & Bulbs$16.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers topped with fresh mushrooms, onions and melted swiss.
Chicken Avocado Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
Press 195

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Press 195

22 N Park Ave, Rockville Centre

Avg 4.6 (5697 reviews)
Takeout
*New* #54 - Breaded Eggplant & Goat Cheese$13.50
Breaded eggplant, goat cheese, baby arugula, slow roasted tomato, and roasted garlic spread
Get Saucy (Online Ordering)$2.50
A three pack of our delicious homemade sauces!
Belgian Fries$8.00
Hand cut and double cooked for the ultimate fry. The them once and you will be hooked... (serves 2)
Flour Shoppe Cafe

 

Flour Shoppe Cafe

486 Sunrise HIghway, Rockville Center

No reviews yet
Takeout
Le Grande BLT$13.25
maple pepper bacon, herbed aioli, bacon jam, toasted sourdough bread
Avo Chicken Wrap$9.99
avocado, grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cheddar, whole wheat wrap
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.25
grapes, apples, sundried cranberries, celery, red onions, candied walnuts, mixed greens, tomato, croissant
235 Merrick Road

 

235 Merrick Road

235 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
The Dark Horse Tavern

 

The Dark Horse Tavern

12 South Park Ave, Rockville Centre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yummier

 

Yummier

Jones Beach Field 6, Wantagh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mojo

 

Mojo

300 SUNRISE HIGHWAY, ROCKVILLE CENTRE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pantry diner

 

Pantry diner

525 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Retro Cheesesteak

1a north park Ave, Rockville Centren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Voodoo Crab

 

Voodoo Crab

208 Sunrise Hwy, Rockville Centre

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Punta Cana Grill

 

Punta Cana Grill

1 n park ave, Rockville centre

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Reef Diner

 

Golden Reef Diner

329 Sunrise Hwy, Rockville Centre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Map

Map

