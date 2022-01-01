Rockville Centre restaurants you'll love
The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center
47-51 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre
Popular items
Modern Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
Slow-roasted short rib topped with melted mozzarella cheese and finished with fig jam. Add mac & cheese (2)
Shrooms & Bulbs
|$16.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers topped with fresh mushrooms, onions and melted swiss.
Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Press 195
22 N Park Ave, Rockville Centre
Popular items
*New* #54 - Breaded Eggplant & Goat Cheese
|$13.50
Breaded eggplant, goat cheese, baby arugula, slow roasted tomato, and roasted garlic spread
Get Saucy (Online Ordering)
|$2.50
A three pack of our delicious homemade sauces!
Belgian Fries
|$8.00
Hand cut and double cooked for the ultimate fry. The them once and you will be hooked... (serves 2)
Flour Shoppe Cafe
486 Sunrise HIghway, Rockville Center
Popular items
Le Grande BLT
|$13.25
maple pepper bacon, herbed aioli, bacon jam, toasted sourdough bread
Avo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
avocado, grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cheddar, whole wheat wrap
Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.25
grapes, apples, sundried cranberries, celery, red onions, candied walnuts, mixed greens, tomato, croissant
235 Merrick Road
235 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Retro Cheesesteak
1a north park Ave, Rockville Centren
Voodoo Crab
208 Sunrise Hwy, Rockville Centre
Punta Cana Grill
1 n park ave, Rockville centre
Golden Reef Diner
329 Sunrise Hwy, Rockville Centre