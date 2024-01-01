Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Rockville Centre

Rockville Centre restaurants
Rockville Centre restaurants that serve burritos

Organic Krush - Rockville Centre

27 North Park Avenue, Rockville Centre

Sweet Potato Burrito$15.63
sweet potatoes, avocado, black beans, red onion, brown rice, inside of a rolled whole wheat wrap, topped with cheddar, house made chili sauce, pico de gallo, and cilantro (GF option available)
Southwest Breakfast Burrito$13.03
scrambled eggs, black beans, white rice, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla with a side of chili sauce (GF/DF option available)
Krush Crunch Chicken Burrito Bowl$17.19
sauteed organic shredded chicken, corn, black beans, choice of brown rice or white rice and chili sauce topped with avocado, \tshredded cheddar, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, crispy corn tortilla and cilantro GF
More about Organic Krush - Rockville Centre
Retro Cheesesteaks and Punta Cana Grill - Rockville Centre

1 n park ave, Rockville centre

Fried Chicken Chunks Burrito$13.00
Ground Beef Burrito$13.00
More about Retro Cheesesteaks and Punta Cana Grill - Rockville Centre

