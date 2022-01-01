Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Rockville Centre
/
Rockville Centre
/
Calamari
Rockville Centre restaurants that serve calamari
Mojo RVC
300 SUNRISE HIGHWAY, ROCKVILLE CENTRE
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$16.00
Marinated calamari rings, yuca fries, pickled onions, tartare sauce
More about Mojo RVC
Voodoo Crab of Rockville Center
208 Sunrise Hwy, Rockville Centre
No reviews yet
Crispy Calamari
$12.00
More about Voodoo Crab of Rockville Center
