Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Rockville Centre

Go
Rockville Centre restaurants
Toast

Rockville Centre restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

3 Brothers Pizza of RVC - 285 Merrick Road

285 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Classic Greek Salad (T)$12.63
Mixed greens, Feta cheese , tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, stuffed grape leaves, shredded carrots, olives, and green peppers. Served with house lemon vinaigrette.
Small Classic Greek Salad (T)$10.53
Mixed greens, Feta cheese , tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, stuffed grape leaves, shredded carrots, olives, and green peppers. Served with house lemon vinaigrette.
More about 3 Brothers Pizza of RVC - 285 Merrick Road
Item pic

 

Organic Krush - Rockville Centre

27 North Park Avenue, Rockville Centre

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beach Greek Salad$15.63
tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pickled red onions, romaine, sunflower seeds with red wine vinaigrette GF
More about Organic Krush - Rockville Centre

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville Centre

Chicken Burritos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Penne

Burritos

Cookies

Fried Rice

Quesadillas

Map

More near Rockville Centre to explore

Lynbrook

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Merrick

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Elmont

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Island Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2517 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1267 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston