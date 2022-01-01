Sliders in Rockville Centre
Rockville Centre restaurants that serve sliders
More about The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center
The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center
47-51 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre
|Short Rib Sliders
|$16.00
Slow braised short rib topped with mozzarella cheese, a creamy horseradish sauce and frizzled onions.
|Chicken Milanese Sliders
|$14.00
Two lightly breaded and fried chicken cutlets topped with prosciutto, melted mozzarella and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
More about Mojo RVC
Mojo RVC
300 SUNRISE HIGHWAY, ROCKVILLE CENTRE
|Chipotle Fried Chicken Sliders
|$15.00
3 Buttermilk fried chicken cutlet, queso frito, mango slaw, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, on mini french brioche