Sliders in Rockville Centre

Rockville Centre restaurants
Rockville Centre restaurants that serve sliders

The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center

47-51 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Sliders$16.00
Slow braised short rib topped with mozzarella cheese, a creamy horseradish sauce and frizzled onions.
Chicken Milanese Sliders$14.00
Two lightly breaded and fried chicken cutlets topped with prosciutto, melted mozzarella and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
More about The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center
Mojo RVC

300 SUNRISE HIGHWAY, ROCKVILLE CENTRE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Fried Chicken Sliders$15.00
3 Buttermilk fried chicken cutlet, queso frito, mango slaw, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, on mini french brioche
More about Mojo RVC
Voodoo Crab of Rockville Center

208 Sunrise Hwy, Rockville Centre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kobe Sliders$11.00
More about Voodoo Crab of Rockville Center

