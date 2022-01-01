Tacos in Rockville Centre
Rockville Centre restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center
The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center
47-51 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Tap Room’s own buffalo sauce and topped with frizzled onions and a bleu cheese slaw
|Marinated Steak Tacos
|$18.00
Marinated steak topped with fried onions, gorgonzola cheese and bacon jam. Drizzled with a chimichurri sauce.
|Roasted Hummus Tacos
|$13.00
Roasted hummus topped with sauteed zucchini, squash, mushrooms, and peppers, drizzled with balsamic glaze.
More about Flour Shoppe Cafe
Flour Shoppe Cafe
486 Sunrise HIghway, Rockville Center
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$10.50
crispy panko breaded chicken, mixed greens, avocado, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, house srirancha, warmed flour tortilla
|Breakfast Tacos
|$8.99
home fried potatoes, cheddar, pico de gallo, whole eggs, flour tortillas