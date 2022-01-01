Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Rockville Centre

Rockville Centre restaurants
Toast

Rockville Centre restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center

47-51 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Tacos$14.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Tap Room’s own buffalo sauce and topped with frizzled onions and a bleu cheese slaw
Marinated Steak Tacos$18.00
Marinated steak topped with fried onions, gorgonzola cheese and bacon jam. Drizzled with a chimichurri sauce.
Roasted Hummus Tacos$13.00
Roasted hummus topped with sauteed zucchini, squash, mushrooms, and peppers, drizzled with balsamic glaze.
More about The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center
Fried Chicken Tacos image

 

Flour Shoppe Cafe

486 Sunrise HIghway, Rockville Center

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tacos$10.50
crispy panko breaded chicken, mixed greens, avocado, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, house srirancha, warmed flour tortilla
Breakfast Tacos$8.99
home fried potatoes, cheddar, pico de gallo, whole eggs, flour tortillas
More about Flour Shoppe Cafe

