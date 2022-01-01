Rockville Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Rockville

Vignola Gourmet image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Vignola Gourmet

11612 Boiling Brook Pl, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggplant Parmigiana$55.00
Layers of Sliced Eggplant, Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses
Sausage Baked Ziti$55.00
House Made: Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce
Porchetta$55.00
*GF* Pork Shoulder, Rolled and Slow Roasted with Garlic, Hot Pepper and Fresh Herbs.
More about Vignola Gourmet
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

12274-M Rockville Pike, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (2794 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$13.00
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$11.00
Baked Ziti D$17.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

14921-J Shady Grove Road, Rockville

Avg 4.2 (1996 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Penne Vodka Sauce D$17.00
Greek Salad$13.00
14" New York Style Pizza$16.00
More about Mamma Lucia

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rockville

Quesadillas

Tacos

Eggplant Parm

Chicken Parmesan

Baked Ziti

Greek Salad

Meatball Subs

Spaghetti

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston