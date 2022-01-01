Rockville Latin American restaurants you'll love

Little Miner Taco image

 

Little Miner Taco

967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Chicken & Rice
Pulled chicken tinga with a side of rice
Birria de Res Quesotacos$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Birria de Res Munchwrap$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
More about Little Miner Taco
Poyoteca image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Poyoteca

14921 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.7 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Saltado$14.49
Peruvian style chicken stir fry served with red and green onions, tomato, cilantro, steak fries, and white rice
Chicken Burrito$10.49
Flour tortilla, rotisserie chicken, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, house dressing
Whole Chicken Three Sides$25.99
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, 2 dark meat and 2 white meat portions. Served with 3 large sides and 6 sauces.
More about Poyoteca
El Mariachi Restaurant image

 

El Mariachi Restaurant

765 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHIMICHANGA*$16.99
A large four tortilla wrapped around your choice of chicken or beef. Then deep-fried until golden and crispy. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
NACHOS$9.99
Corn tortilla chips covered with beans and melted cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
QUESADILLA$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about El Mariachi Restaurant
Island Pride Jamaican Restaurant image

CHICKEN WINGS

Island Pride Jamaican Restaurant

823 Hungerford Drive, Rockville

Avg 4 (570 reviews)
Takeout
More about Island Pride Jamaican Restaurant

