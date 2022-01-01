Rockville Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Rockville
More about Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken & Rice
Pulled chicken tinga with a side of rice
|Birria de Res Quesotacos
|$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
|Birria de Res Munchwrap
|$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
More about Poyoteca
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Poyoteca
14921 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville
|Popular items
|Pollo Saltado
|$14.49
Peruvian style chicken stir fry served with red and green onions, tomato, cilantro, steak fries, and white rice
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.49
Flour tortilla, rotisserie chicken, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, house dressing
|Whole Chicken Three Sides
|$25.99
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, 2 dark meat and 2 white meat portions. Served with 3 large sides and 6 sauces.
More about El Mariachi Restaurant
El Mariachi Restaurant
765 Rockville Pike, Rockville
|Popular items
|CHIMICHANGA*
|$16.99
A large four tortilla wrapped around your choice of chicken or beef. Then deep-fried until golden and crispy. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
|NACHOS
|$9.99
Corn tortilla chips covered with beans and melted cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|QUESADILLA
|$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.