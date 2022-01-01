Rockville Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Rockville
More about Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken & Rice
Pulled chicken tinga with a side of rice
|Birria de Res Quesotacos
|$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
|Birria de Res Munchwrap
|$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
More about El Mariachi Restaurant
El Mariachi Restaurant
765 Rockville Pike, Rockville
|Popular items
|CHIMICHANGA*
|$16.99
A large four tortilla wrapped around your choice of chicken or beef. Then deep-fried until golden and crispy. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
|NACHOS
|$9.99
Corn tortilla chips covered with beans and melted cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|QUESADILLA
|$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.