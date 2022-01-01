Rockville Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Rockville

Little Miner Taco image

 

Little Miner Taco

967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Chicken & Rice
Pulled chicken tinga with a side of rice
Birria de Res Quesotacos$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Birria de Res Munchwrap$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
More about Little Miner Taco
El Mariachi Restaurant image

 

El Mariachi Restaurant

765 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHIMICHANGA*$16.99
A large four tortilla wrapped around your choice of chicken or beef. Then deep-fried until golden and crispy. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
NACHOS$9.99
Corn tortilla chips covered with beans and melted cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
QUESADILLA$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about El Mariachi Restaurant
Tacos El Rey image

 

Tacos El Rey

5058 Nicholson Lane Suite B, Rockville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco de Carne Asada$2.99
Taco de Pollo$2.99
Taco de Chorizo$3.25
More about Tacos El Rey

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rockville

Quesadillas

Tacos

Eggplant Parm

Chicken Parmesan

Baked Ziti

Greek Salad

Meatball Subs

Spaghetti

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston