Rockville pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Rockville

NYC Pizza & Subs image

 

NYC Pizza & Subs

4836 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Our Famous Cheese Pie 14"$13.99
The Sicilian 14"$17.99
More about NYC Pizza & Subs
Quincy's South Bar & Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Quincy's South Bar & Grille

11401 Woodglen Dr, Rockville

Avg 4.4 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Traditional Pizza$17.99
Our Soft Crust, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Slider's$12.99
Topped with American Cheese, Thousand Island dressing, Onions,
and Pickle Chips
20pc Wings$25.99
Buffalo / Chesapeake / BBQ / Korean BBQ / Thai / 5 Alarm
Honey Lime Chesapeake / Parmesan Garlic
Blackberry Habanero / Quincy’s Sauce
More about Quincy's South Bar & Grille
Mike & Sons Sub Shop image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mike & Sons Sub Shop

5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.4 (724 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings
served spicy, mild or bbq
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$7.99
served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
Italian Hoagie$8.49
cold cuts served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
More about Mike & Sons Sub Shop
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

12274-M Rockville Pike, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (2794 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$13.00
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$11.00
Baked Ziti D$17.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

14921-J Shady Grove Road, Rockville

Avg 4.2 (1996 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Penne Vodka Sauce D$17.00
Greek Salad$13.00
14" New York Style Pizza$16.00
More about Mamma Lucia

