Rockville pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Rockville
NYC Pizza & Subs
4836 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
|Our Famous Cheese Pie 14"
|$13.99
|The Sicilian 14"
|$17.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Quincy's South Bar & Grille
11401 Woodglen Dr, Rockville
|Popular items
|Lg Traditional Pizza
|$17.99
Our Soft Crust, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
|Slider's
|$12.99
Topped with American Cheese, Thousand Island dressing, Onions,
and Pickle Chips
|20pc Wings
|$25.99
Buffalo / Chesapeake / BBQ / Korean BBQ / Thai / 5 Alarm
Honey Lime Chesapeake / Parmesan Garlic
Blackberry Habanero / Quincy’s Sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mike & Sons Sub Shop
5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
served spicy, mild or bbq
|Philly Steak & Cheese Sub
|$7.99
served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
|Italian Hoagie
|$8.49
cold cuts served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
12274-M Rockville Pike, Rockville
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub
|$11.00
|Baked Ziti D
|$17.00