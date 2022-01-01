Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baklava in
Rockville
/
Rockville
/
Baklava
Rockville restaurants that serve baklava
Cava Mezze
9713 Traville Gateway Drive, Rockville
No reviews yet
Baklava
$8.00
Baklava
$8.00
More about Cava Mezze
Silver and Sons BBQ
., .
No reviews yet
Smoked Walnut Baklava
$5.00
Smoked walnuts and almonds, flaky phyllo dough, butter, cinnamon sugar
More about Silver and Sons BBQ
