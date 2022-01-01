Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ball soup in
Rockville
/
Rockville
/
Ball Soup
Rockville restaurants that serve ball soup
Fallsgrove
14929-D SHADY GROVE ROAD, Rockville
No reviews yet
Small Matzoh Ball Soup
$4.99
Large Matzoh Ball Soup
$9.99
More about Fallsgrove
SANDWICHES
The Woodside Deli
4 N. Washington St, Rockville
Avg 4.3
(252 reviews)
Matzoh Ball Soup
$7.99
More about The Woodside Deli
