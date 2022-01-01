Ball soup in Rockville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fallsgrove

14929-D SHADY GROVE ROAD, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Matzoh Ball Soup$4.99
Large Matzoh Ball Soup$9.99
More about Fallsgrove
The Woodside Deli image

SANDWICHES

The Woodside Deli

4 N. Washington St, Rockville

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Matzoh Ball Soup$7.99
More about The Woodside Deli

