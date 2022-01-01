Brisket in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve brisket
Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli
11807 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda
|Brisket + Pastrami Tacos
|$12.50
3 Brisket + Pastrami Tacos w/ Cheddar Cheese on CYM-made Corn Tortillas. Served with Red Pepper Relish and Lime wedges.
Silver and Sons BBQ
|Creekstone Farms Prime Brisket
Mix of fatty and lean brisket, blend of five peppercorns
|Prime Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
Sliced combination of fatty and lean brisket with bbq sauce on a challah bun
|S&S Brisket Chili - Frozen
|$10.00
Frozen pint of chili made from brisket burnt ends, charred poblano peppers, fire roasted tomatoes, chickpeas.