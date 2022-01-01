Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Rockville

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli

11807 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket + Pastrami Tacos$12.50
3 Brisket + Pastrami Tacos w/ Cheddar Cheese on CYM-made Corn Tortillas. Served with Red Pepper Relish and Lime wedges.
More about Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli
Item pic

 

Silver and Sons BBQ

., .

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creekstone Farms Prime Brisket
Mix of fatty and lean brisket, blend of five peppercorns
Prime Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Sliced combination of fatty and lean brisket with bbq sauce on a challah bun
S&S Brisket Chili - Frozen$10.00
Frozen pint of chili made from brisket burnt ends, charred poblano peppers, fire roasted tomatoes, chickpeas.
More about Silver and Sons BBQ
Brisket Steak & Cheese image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Corned Beef King Truck 2

-, Rockville

Avg 4.3 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Steak & Cheese$16.00
Prime Brisket, sautéed onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo, red cherry relish,  provolone cheese on toasted baguette.
More about Corned Beef King Truck 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville

Chicken Marsala

Sweet Potato Fries

Taco Salad

Risotto

Short Ribs

Clams

Lasagna

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston