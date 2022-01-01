Burritos in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve burritos
More about Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda
|Birria de Res Burrito
|$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with slow braised beef, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
More about Let's Taco
Let's Taco
1066 Rockville Pike, Rockville
|California Burrito
|$11.00
Large flour tortilla seared with Monterey Jack Cheese, filled with french fries, grilled steak, cheese, avocado crema, pico de gallo, chile crema.