Burritos in Rockville

Birria de Res Burrito image

 

Little Miner Taco

967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birria de Res Burrito$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with slow braised beef, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
More about Little Miner Taco
Item pic

 

Let's Taco

1066 Rockville Pike, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Burrito$11.00
Large flour tortilla seared with Monterey Jack Cheese, filled with french fries, grilled steak, cheese, avocado crema, pico de gallo, chile crema.
More about Let's Taco
Chicken Burrito image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Poyoteca

14921 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.7 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$10.49
Flour tortilla, rotisserie chicken, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, house dressing
More about Poyoteca

