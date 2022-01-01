Carne asada in Rockville

El Mariachi Restaurant image

 

El Mariachi Restaurant

765 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CARNE ASADA A LA MEXICANA$23.99
Charcoal grilled steak served with guacamole and rice.
Tacos El Rey image

 

Tacos El Rey

5058 Nicholson Lane Suite B, Rockville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco de Carne Asada$2.99
