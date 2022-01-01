Carne asada in
Rockville restaurants that serve carne asada
El Mariachi Restaurant
765 Rockville Pike, Rockville
Avg 4.5
(861 reviews)
CARNE ASADA A LA MEXICANA
$23.99
Charcoal grilled steak served with guacamole and rice.
More about El Mariachi Restaurant
Tacos El Rey
5058 Nicholson Lane Suite B, Rockville
No reviews yet
Taco de Carne Asada
$2.99
More about Tacos El Rey
