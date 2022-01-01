Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Rockville

Go
Rockville restaurants
Rockville restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Burrito$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Grilled Chicken Burrito$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
More about Little Miner Taco
Chicken Burrito image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Poyoteca

14921 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.7 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$10.49
Flour tortilla, rotisserie chicken, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, house dressing
More about Poyoteca

