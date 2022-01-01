Chicken burritos in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Little Miner Taco
967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
|Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito
|$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion