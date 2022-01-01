Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken rolls in
Rockville
/
Rockville
/
Chicken Rolls
Rockville restaurants that serve chicken rolls
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mike & Sons Sub Shop
5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville
Avg 4.4
(724 reviews)
Grilled Chicken on a Kaiser Roll
$6.99
More about Mike & Sons Sub Shop
Sushi Oma
967 Rose ave, North Bethesda
No reviews yet
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
$6.25
Teriyaki Chicken and Cucumber, eel sauce on top
More about Sushi Oma
