Chicken salad in Rockville

Rockville restaurants
Rockville restaurants that serve chicken salad

SANDWICHES

bon fresco

534 Gaither Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.8 (193 reviews)
Takeout
MINI CURRY CHICKEN SALAD$6.45
curry chicken salad with red peppers, green peppers, raisins, apples, baby ciabatta.
CURRY CHICKEN SALAD$8.95
curry chicken salad with red peppers, green peppers, raisins, apples, ciabatta
CURRY CHICKEN SALAD SIDE$6.45
More about bon fresco
Brock & Co

9509 Key West Ave, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Chicken Caesar Salad$6.50
Grilled Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
More about Brock & Co
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Quincy's South Bar & Grille

11401 Woodglen Dr, Rockville

Avg 4.4 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$15.99
Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes,
Cucumbers, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onions, Tortilla Strips and
your choice of dressing
Thai Chicken Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, Tortilla Strips, Fried Chicken, Shredded Carrots
Tomatoes, Red Onion, Peanuts, Sesame Ginger Dressing
More about Quincy's South Bar & Grille
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mike & Sons Sub Shop

5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.4 (724 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken$9.99
parmesan cheese, croutons & tomatoes over a bed of romaine lettuce
Chicken Salad Sub$8.49
served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.49
More about Mike & Sons Sub Shop
Fallsgrove

14929-D SHADY GROVE ROAD, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SIDE OF CHICKEN SALAD (1/4 LB)$3.25
Chicken Salad (3/4 lb)$10.00
Chicken Salad$8.75
Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Fallsgrove
SANDWICHES

The Woodside Deli

4 N. Washington St, Rockville

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Or Chicken Salad Platter$11.99
Chicken Salad$8.99
Greek Salad With Chicken$12.99
More about The Woodside Deli

