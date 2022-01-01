Chicken salad in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about bon fresco
SANDWICHES
bon fresco
534 Gaither Rd, Rockville
|MINI CURRY CHICKEN SALAD
|$6.45
curry chicken salad with red peppers, green peppers, raisins, apples, baby ciabatta.
|CURRY CHICKEN SALAD
|$8.95
curry chicken salad with red peppers, green peppers, raisins, apples, ciabatta
|CURRY CHICKEN SALAD SIDE
|$6.45
More about Brock & Co
Brock & Co
9509 Key West Ave, Rockville
|Classic Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.50
Grilled Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
More about Quincy's South Bar & Grille
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Quincy's South Bar & Grille
11401 Woodglen Dr, Rockville
|Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes,
Cucumbers, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onions, Tortilla Strips and
your choice of dressing
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Mixed greens, Tortilla Strips, Fried Chicken, Shredded Carrots
Tomatoes, Red Onion, Peanuts, Sesame Ginger Dressing
More about Mike & Sons Sub Shop
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mike & Sons Sub Shop
5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
parmesan cheese, croutons & tomatoes over a bed of romaine lettuce
|Chicken Salad Sub
|$8.49
served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.49
More about Fallsgrove
Fallsgrove
14929-D SHADY GROVE ROAD, Rockville
|SIDE OF CHICKEN SALAD (1/4 LB)
|$3.25
|Chicken Salad (3/4 lb)
|$10.00
|Chicken Salad
|$8.75
Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.