Chocolate mousse in Rockville

Rockville restaurants
Rockville restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Kumbia

100 Gibbs Street, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse$8.00
More about Kumbia
El Mariachi Restaurant

765 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$8.99
Our creamy homemade chocolate mousse, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
More about El Mariachi Restaurant

