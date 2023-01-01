Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in Rockville

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Item pic

 

Kiin Imm Thai Restaurant - Rockville

785 Rockville Pike Suite D, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Noodles$11.95
Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Wide Rice Noodles | Chili Garlic Sauce | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Onion | Green Bean | Tomato | Basil
More about Kiin Imm Thai Restaurant - Rockville
Consumer pic

 

PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill - 10048 DARNESTOWN ROAD

10048 Darnestown Road, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
M10 Drunken Noodles$14.50
The sauce of this recipe is lighter in color and not as sweet as that
of Pad See Ew (Thai Stir Fried Noodles). (V Vegetarian option available upon request)
More about PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill - 10048 DARNESTOWN ROAD

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville

Egg Rolls

Risotto

Brisket

Garlic Bread

Quinoa Salad

Fried Rice

Turkey Bacon

White Pizza

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (461 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (672 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (442 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1741 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2232 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston