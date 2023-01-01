Drunken noodles in Rockville
Kiin Imm Thai Restaurant - Rockville
Kiin Imm Thai Restaurant - Rockville
785 Rockville Pike Suite D, Rockville
|Drunken Noodles
|$11.95
Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Wide Rice Noodles | Chili Garlic Sauce | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Onion | Green Bean | Tomato | Basil
PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill - 10048 DARNESTOWN ROAD
PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill - 10048 DARNESTOWN ROAD
10048 Darnestown Road, Rockville
|M10 Drunken Noodles
|$14.50
The sauce of this recipe is lighter in color and not as sweet as that
of Pad See Ew (Thai Stir Fried Noodles). (V Vegetarian option available upon request)