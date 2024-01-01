Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Eel in
Rockville
/
Rockville
/
Eel
Rockville restaurants that serve eel
Sushi Oma - 967 Rose ave
967 Rose ave, North Bethesda
No reviews yet
Eel Avocado Roll
$7.95
Eel, Avocado
Water Eel
$7.50
A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order
Eel Sauce
$0.90
More about Sushi Oma - 967 Rose ave
Gyuzo
33 Maryland Ave Suite B, Rockville
No reviews yet
Unagi (Eel) Sashimi
$5.00
More about Gyuzo
Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville
Bread Pudding
Chicken Tikka
Reuben
Pudding
French Toast
Tiramisu
Chicken Wraps
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near Rockville to explore
Bethesda
Avg 4.3
(173 restaurants)
Silver Spring
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Potomac
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
Olney
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Derwood
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(955 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(771 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(508 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1923 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2545 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston