Eel in Rockville

Rockville restaurants
Rockville restaurants that serve eel

Sushi Oma - 967 Rose ave

967 Rose ave, North Bethesda

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eel Avocado Roll$7.95
Eel, Avocado
Water Eel$7.50
A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order
Eel Sauce$0.90
More about Sushi Oma - 967 Rose ave
Gyuzo

33 Maryland Ave Suite B, Rockville

TakeoutFast Pay
Unagi (Eel) Sashimi$5.00
More about Gyuzo

