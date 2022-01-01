Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel pitas in Rockville

Rockville restaurants
Rockville restaurants that serve falafel pitas

Item pic

 

Cava Mezze

9713 Traville Gateway Drive, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Pita$14.00
TZATZIKI, ROMAINE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, WRAPPED IN PITA
More about Cava Mezze
Item pic

 

Brock & Co

9509 Key West Ave, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Pita w/ Cucumber Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Onions$5.95
More about Brock & Co

