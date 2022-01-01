Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Rockville

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve fried rice

Main pic

 

Hunan To Go

13 Dawson Avenue, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN FRIED RICE 鸡肉炒饭$11.25
More about Hunan To Go
Consumer pic

 

PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill - 10048 DARNESTOWN ROAD

10048 Darnestown Road, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
R13 Belacan Fried Rice$14.00
A popular Malaysian Belacan style fried rice with shrimp, chicken, beef and eggs.
R15 Supreme Seafood Fried Rice$16.50
Stir fried with shrimp, scallops and fresh crab meats.
R12 Pholuscious Fried Rice$13.00
Chef’s own creation Vietnamese style fried rice with shrimp, chicken, beef and eggs. (V Vegetarian option available upon request)
More about PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill - 10048 DARNESTOWN ROAD

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville

Grilled Chicken

Turkey Bacon

Chicken Sandwiches

Lasagna

Prawns

Penne

Caesar Salad

Chicken Burritos

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1390 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1673 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston