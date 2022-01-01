Garden salad in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Mike & Sons Sub Shop
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mike & Sons Sub Shop
5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville
|Garden Salad
|$7.99
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, croutons, & hard boiled egg
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
12274-M Rockville Pike, Rockville
|Side Garden Salad
|$7.00
|Garden Salad
|$11.00
|Sm. Garden Salad
|$43.00
More about PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill
PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill
10048 Darnestown Road, Rockville
|N4 Fresh Garden Salad
|$7.00
Fresh, leafy lettuce, onion and tomatoes served with our refreshing house vinaigrette dressing.
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
14921-J Shady Grove Road, Rockville
|Side Garden Salad
|$7.00
|Garden Salad
|$11.00