Greek salad in Rockville

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve greek salad

Village Salad image

 

Cava Mezze

9713 Traville Gateway Drive, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, aged feta, bell peppers, olives, red onion, oregano, greek vinaigrette
More about Cava Mezze

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville

Reuben

Baked Ziti

Garlic Knots

Eggplant Parm

Tacos

Fajitas

Spaghetti

Al Pastor Tacos

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston