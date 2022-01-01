Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Rockville

Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesotacos$16.00
three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Grilled Chicken Street Taco$4.50
corn tortilla, salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro
Grilled Chicken Munchwrap$15.00
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
More about Little Miner Taco
Item pic

 

Brock & Co

9509 Key West Ave, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.95
Grilled Chicken MTO
More about Brock & Co
Mike & Sons Sub Shop image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mike & Sons Sub Shop

5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.4 (724 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken$9.99
parmesan cheese, croutons & tomatoes over a bed of romaine lettuce
Grilled Chicken on a Kaiser Roll$6.99
Grilled Chicken Sub$8.99
served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
More about Mike & Sons Sub Shop
Consumer pic

 

Fallsgrove

14929-D SHADY GROVE ROAD, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken w/ Ranch$8.75
More about Fallsgrove
El Mariachi Restaurant image

 

El Mariachi Restaurant

765 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN (SIDE)$7.99
More about El Mariachi Restaurant
Item pic

 

PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill

10048 Darnestown Road, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
A9 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$7.50
Marinated and grilled, topped with crushed peanuts* and served with fish sauce.
V8 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken*$12.50
served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil;
then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.
V3 Grilled Lemon Chicken*$12.50
served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil;
then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.
More about PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill

