Grilled chicken in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Little Miner Taco
967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda
|Grilled Chicken Quesotacos
|$16.00
three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
|Grilled Chicken Street Taco
|$4.50
corn tortilla, salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro
|Grilled Chicken Munchwrap
|$15.00
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Brock & Co
9509 Key West Ave, Rockville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.95
Grilled Chicken MTO
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mike & Sons Sub Shop
5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
parmesan cheese, croutons & tomatoes over a bed of romaine lettuce
|Grilled Chicken on a Kaiser Roll
|$6.99
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$8.99
served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
El Mariachi Restaurant
765 Rockville Pike, Rockville
|GRILLED CHICKEN (SIDE)
|$7.99
PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill
10048 Darnestown Road, Rockville
|A9 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
|$7.50
Marinated and grilled, topped with crushed peanuts* and served with fish sauce.
|V8 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken*
|$12.50
served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil;
then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.
|V3 Grilled Lemon Chicken*
|$12.50
served on soft rice vermicelli with fresh bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce & Asian basil;
then topped with freshly grilled protein of your choice, crushed peanuts*, and accompanied by fish sauce.