Grilled steaks in Rockville

Rockville restaurants
Rockville restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Maria's Kitchen

11910 Parklawn Drive, North Bethesda

TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Bowl$12.00
Grilled steak with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Guacamole for $1
More about Maria's Kitchen
El Patio Restaurant - 5240 Randolph Rd

5240 Randolph Rd, Rockville

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Skirt Steak (Entrana)$17.95
Grilled Skirt Steak on top of grilled peppers and onions served with two small sides
Grille T-Bone Steak (Costeleta)$19.90
Grilled T-Bone Steak served with two small sides
Grilled Rib Eye Steak (Ojo de Bife)$19.95
Grilled Rib Eye Steak (12 oz) served with two small sides
More about El Patio Restaurant - 5240 Randolph Rd

