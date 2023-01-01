Grilled steaks in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve grilled steaks
Maria's Kitchen
11910 Parklawn Drive, North Bethesda
|Grilled Steak Bowl
|$12.00
Grilled steak with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Guacamole for $1
El Patio Restaurant - 5240 Randolph Rd
5240 Randolph Rd, Rockville
|Grilled Skirt Steak (Entrana)
|$17.95
Grilled Skirt Steak on top of grilled peppers and onions served with two small sides
|Grille T-Bone Steak (Costeleta)
|$19.90
Grilled T-Bone Steak served with two small sides
|Grilled Rib Eye Steak (Ojo de Bife)
|$19.95
Grilled Rib Eye Steak (12 oz) served with two small sides